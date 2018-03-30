LA Galaxy vs. LAFC live stream info, TV channel: How to watch potential Ibrahimovic debut on TV, stream online

The first Los Angeles clasico between LAFC and the LA Galaxy is set for Saturday, and it could be the MLS debut for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who signed for the Galaxy earlier in the week.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX and Fox Deportes

Stream: fuboTV

Ibrahimovic debut?

LAFC's new star arrived in the city on Thursday and trained with the team on Friday. He's available for selection and could play in this one. A source told CBS Sports that Ibrahimovic likely won't start, which is expected, but the belief is that he will at least come on as a substitute.

Prediction

LAFC and the Galaxy play out an exciting draw where Ibrahimovic grabs a vital late assist. Galaxy 2, LAFC 2.