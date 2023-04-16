While the MLS season was supposed to kick off with El Trafico, one of the biggest rivalries in the league, the weather had other plans and that match postponed until July. Now, the clubs will meet for the first time this year and they couldn't be going in more different directions.

Form might not matter in rivalry matches, but Greg Vanney and the Galaxy couldn't have had a much worse start to the season. Only Sporting Kansas City are below the Galaxy in the Western Conference and the team has only scored three goals this season while on the flip side, LAFC has only allowed three goals while climbing to third in the league.

Add in growing fan frustrations with ownership and it's clear why LAFC were able to surpass one of MLS' original Galactico teams. Now, with fans calling for team president Chris Klein to step down, tensions are growing. Klein is already suspended due to the team breaching roster rules and making illegal payments to Christian Pavon, and coupled with the underperformance of the team and Designated Player signings like Douglas Costa and the fines that the club has incurred due to those payments, fans have had enough.

Also, seeing their local rivals win MLS Cup and sign the biggest stars in the world right under their noses can't help either. LAFC has shown how a soccer team should be run during their time in the league, just making the rivalry even more thrilling.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Apr. 16 | Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Apr. 16 | : 4:30 p.m. ET Location : Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California

: Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) and MLS Season Pass

FOX | fuboTV (Try for free) and MLS Season Pass Odds: LA Galaxy +205; Draw +250; LAFC +122 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

LA Galaxy: With Javier Hernandez back from injury, the team will be at full strength, but the off pitch issues will only continue to bleed into things until they get a win on the board. Facing their toughest challenge yet of the season, this won't be the week that things get better for the Galaxy.

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

LAFC: No one can stop LAFC from scoring, and taking it a step forward, Denis Bouanga is the most in form player in the league. With 11 goals this season in all competitions, as Carlos Vela ages, LAFC has already found where their goals will come from, which will continue to drive the club forward into the future.

Prediction

The Galaxy will score a goal but it won't be enough to stop a relentless LAFC side from picking up all three points in a comprehensive victory. Pick: LA Galaxy 1, LAFC 3