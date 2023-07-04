While it's never good to have a game within the first few weeks of the season moved, the result of the season's initial El Trafico being postponed is that we get to celebrate the fourth of July with one of the league's premier rivalries as the L.A. Galaxy and LAFC will meet for the third time this season. They've split their matches against each other with the Galaxy winning the U.S. Open Cup tie and LAFC winning the league fixture, but at the moment, the Galaxy are struggling to stay out of the basement of the Western Conference while LAFC only trail St. Louis for the top spot.

With Javier Hernandez injured, the Galaxy attack has taken a hit, but in front of a crowd that could break the MLS attendance record, there will be enough energy that anything could happen.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, July 4 | Time : 10:30 ET

: Tuesday, July 4 | : 10:30 ET Location : Rose Bowl -- Pasedena, Califonia

: Rose Bowl -- Pasedena, Califonia TV: None | Live stream: AppleTV+

None | AppleTV+ Odds: LA Galaxy +230; Draw +265; LAFC +105 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

LA Galaxy: Coming in on short rest after drawing San Jose, the Galaxy will be happy to see that Douglas Costa is beginning to add a much needed spark to the attack. Costa recorded two assists for the Galaxy and the Brazilian has been much more productive in year two with the club in MLS. The Galaxy are currently on a five match unbeaten run, but it has also featured four draws as they've been unable to find a finishing touch to put teams away. Failure to do that against a team as dangerous as LAFC will likely lead to a loss instead of a draw.

LAFC: Uncharacteristically shaky lately, LAFC have lost four fo their last six league matches after falling in Concacaf Champions League. While it hasn't hurt them too much in the league standings, this was a team that was expected to run away with the Supporters' Shield and instead, they aren't even first in the West. The team has missed having a proper striker following Chicho Arango's departure, but a rivalry match against the Galaxy is a good time to right the ship. Aaron Long, Sergi Palencia, Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios, and Maxime Creapau will all miss the match as Steve Cherundolo's depth is being tested more by the day. Carlos Vela and Denis Bouanga will be leaned on to score the goals but the defense has to find a way to contain Costa.

Prediction

In another thrilling installment of El Trafico, LAFC will pull out the win in the dying moments of the match with a late winner from none other than Bouanga. Pick: LA Galaxy 2, LAFC 3