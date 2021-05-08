El Traffico, the rivalry between the Los Angeles Galaxy and LAFC, continues on Saturday night as the five-time champs host their city rivals in a late afternoon showdown out west. The Galaxy are in fifth place in the Western Conference with a 2-0-1 record, while LAFC are sixth with a 1-2-0 record, having conceded just two goals in three games. The winner could potentially finish the day in first place in the conference as the season starts to pick up.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, May 8

: Saturday, May 8 Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Location : Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California

: Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California TV: FOX and FOX Deportes

FOX and FOX Deportes Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: LA Galaxy +285; Draw +310; LAFC -122 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Galaxy: The 3-0 loss to Seattle was a painful one, but the Galaxy know that they had a chance to get into that match after two quick goals. They had the chances yet just lacked sharpness, and they'll hope their finishing precision returns here. This is a spot for Victor Vazquez to really step up as he looks to return to that Toronto form from a few years ago. He'll need to be quick to get rid of the ball, aiming to spray it out wide before crosses to Javier Hernandez. If he can be sharp and quick, the Galaxy will have their chances to do damage.

LAFC: It will all be about stopping Chicharito. The LAFC defense looks improved so far this season conceding under one goal a game, being just one of three teams in the conference to accomplish that so far. But what will be crucial is frustrating the wingers who are going to try and serve the ball to the striker. While a defender must stay on him with those diagonal runs, don't be shocked to see him sandwiched between defenders often.

Prediction

Another hot performance from Chicharito sees the Galaxy earn a point at home in a comeback. Pick: Galaxy 2, LAFC 2