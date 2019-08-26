LA Galaxy vs. LAFC score: Zlatan Ibrahimovic puts on another show in thrilling El Trafico draw

El Traffico never seems to disappoint. On Sunday, Los Angeles FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy played out a wild, physical and intense 3-3 draw in their second regular season meeting. Zlatan Ibrahimovic once again stole the show, scoring just two minutes in. The visitors held a 3-1 lead just before halftime, but LAFC battled back to earn a 3-3 draw that all together feels unsatisfactory for Bob Bradley's first-place team. The black and gold had more than enough chances to take the three points. Here are three takeaways from the match:

#ElTrafico never disappoints. 🔥🔥🔥



Zlatan and Carlos Vela both scored big goals as the @LAGalaxy remained unbeaten against their first-place rivals. 👀 pic.twitter.com/UEXZJw1L6f — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 26, 2019

1. Ibrahimovic is on another level

Boy does he love playing LAFC. He's got eight goals against them since joining the league last year, including two hat tricks. Though he admitted after the game that he was tired and the second half was poor from his side, they were on fire in the first half. Ibrahimovic had two goals by the 15th minute and always seemed a threat to score, even late with a shot that went just wide in added time.

His first goal was taken masterfully off a great diagonal run into the box and a perfect assist from Cristian Pavon, and his second was just class to juke the goalkeeper and finish with ease.

Ibra is the top scorer in El Trafico history, with his eight one ahead of LAFC's Carlos Vela. The bigger the game, the more he steps up. At 37 years of age, he still shows he is world class.

2. Pavon is fitting in nicely

Pavon hasn't needed much time to make a big impact, and he had his best game in MLS on Sunday night. The on-loan Argentine joined earlier this month from Boca Juniors and scored his first goal for the team to make it 3-1. He was quick to get the ball to teammates, his speed made LAFC's defense look silly at times, and his finish was class. Ibrahimovic has said in the past that MLS should enjoy him now, hinting that he has the ability to be a star in Europe. He isn't wrong. But if he continues to play like this, the Galaxy may have to find a way to pay his buy option, knowing that they can perhaps one day sell him for more.

3. Vela wanted to play the full 90

Bradley took star Carlos Vela off just after the hour mark when he was playing his best, having just scored a goal. It was a curious decision at the time with Bradley saying in his post-match press conference that it was due to a hamstring injury. The Los Angeles Times reports that he'll have an MRI on Monday.

But Vela wasn't having any of it initially, throwing his captain armband to the ground and using various expletives. Take a look:

Here is the video of Vela #LAFC pic.twitter.com/hATffcoSRk — Transfers MLS (@TransfersMLS) August 26, 2019

That's certainly not what you want to see from your captain, but if anything it speaks to his passion more than some inner trouble at the club. Bradley calmed him down as any good manager would and Vela seemed to accept it while on the bench for a half an hour. With LAFC already in the playoffs, Bradley wanted to play it cautiously, and there is nothing wrong with that. Vela seemed to want to give what he had to try and win it, as LAFC still has never beaten their crosstown rivals.

So you are probably now wondering when they will play again? Well, the next official game would be next season, but there is still a chance they could meet in the MLS Playoffs, which would be every fan's dream.