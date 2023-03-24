Teams desperate to get rolling face off in an MLS match Saturday when the Portland Timbers host the LA Galaxy at Providence Park. The Timbers (1-0-3) have had major problems in the back and are without their top scorer. They have lost three straight, including a humiliating 5-1 loss to Atlanta United last Saturday. The Galaxy (0-2-1) also are dealing with injuries and come in off consecutive draws, most recently 1-1 with the Vancouver Whitecaps. The Galaxy finished fourth in the Western Conference last season and lost to rival LAFC in the conference semifinals. Portland were eighth, one point out of a playoff spot.

Kickoff in Portland, Ore., is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Timbers are favorites, the Galaxy are underdogs, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5.

Timbers vs. Galaxy spread: Portland -0.5 (+120)

Timbers vs. Galaxy over/under: 2.5 goals

Timbers vs. Galaxy money line: Portland +130, LA +200, Draw +240

POR: The Timbers have scored in 11 straight games, dating back to the 2022 season

LA: The Galaxy have allowed 11 goals in their past 13 games, dating to last season

Why you should back the Portland Timbers

Portland has one of the clearest home-field advantages in the league and haven't lost consecutive home matches in almost two years. Eight of their 11 victories last season came in front of the fans at Providence Park, and the Timbers also had six draws in the 17 games. They were plus-9 in goal differential at home, while LA was minus-3 on the road in 2022. The Timbers are 7-3-4 in the past 14 home meetings with the Galaxy and scored in every match.

Portland have scored in all four matches so far this season, while the Galaxy have two goals in their three games. Juan Mosquera has been making an impact from the back, scoring a goal and adding an assist. The Timbers are missing 2022 top scorer Dairon Asprilla, but Jaroslaw Niezgoda had nine goals and Santiago Moreno scored seven, so they are in pretty good shape in attack.

Why you should back the LA Galaxy

The Galaxy are 3-1-1 in the past five overall meetings, and the only setback was a friendly matchup last month. They won the last meeting at Providence Park 3-1. Both teams are dealing with injuries, but the Galaxy should be able to exploit a Timbers defense that has been awful so far. Portland have conceded 10 goals over its past three games, going down by three goals less than an hour into last week's loss in Atlanta. The Galaxy have conceded one goal in their past two games.

The Galaxy are five-time MLS champions, so they will have a sense of urgency to get a positive result. Dejan Joveljic, who scored 11 goals last season, can carry the attack and has scored once so far this campaign. The Serbian striker also scored the equalizer in the most recent league meeting, a 1-1 road draw last June. Defender Kelvin Leerdam has a goal and an assist. The Timbers' lack of structure has put pressure on the goalkeepers, who have a combined 59.1 save percentage.

