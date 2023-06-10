Major League Soccer features two intriguing matches on Sunday. The first of the two tilts will take place at CityPark in St. Louis, when the LA Galaxy visit St. Louis City SC. St. Louis sits atop the Western Conference table this season after a tremendous start. LA aims to right the ship after a 3-3-9 mark in their first 15 matches during the MLS season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists St. Louis as the +102 favorite (risk $100 to win $102) in its latest St. Louis vs. Galaxy odds. LA is a +240 underdog, a draw is priced at +265, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Galaxy vs. St. Louis picks or MLS predictions, be sure to check out what proven SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton is saying.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He was SportsLine's top soccer expert in 2022 with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He was also a profitable 24-19 on MLS picks.

St. Louis vs. Galaxy money line: SL +102, LA +240, Draw +265

St. Louis vs. Galaxy spread: SL -0.5 (-105)

St. Louis vs. Galaxy over/under: 2.5 goals

STL: No. 1 in West with 28 points

LAG: Last in West with 12 points

Why you should back St. Louis City SC

St. Louis is arguably the story of MLS right now. The club has nine wins in their first 15 matches this season, sitting atop the Western Conference table. St. Louis has been thoroughly dominant at home, including an active three-game winning streak at CityPark. St. Louis scored 10 goals in those three matches and, across the season, the club has a 22-6 goal advantage in eight home matches.

On the flip side, Galaxy have only one road win this season, with six of the team's seven road matches ending with shutouts. Overall, LA is last in the Western Conference with nine losses in 15 games. The Galaxy have issues on both sides right now, but offense has been a dire issue for LA, and striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez recently suffered a substantial injury that will keep him sidelined for months.

Why you should back LA Galaxy

On paper, this is a very difficult matchup for the Galaxy, but there are positive signs. LA has been unlucky by the metrics this season, with 22.0 expected goals leading to only 13 goals. With positive regression, the Galaxy are in line for a bounce-back, and the opposite could be said for St. Louis City after a scalding-hot start.

LA has 11 different players with goals already this season, and the team's balanced approach can be difficult to defend. The Galaxy also won earlier this week on the road against Real Salt Lake behind goals from Pablo Ruiz and Daniel Musovski. St. Louis City dropped their last match on the road against FC Dallas.

How to make St. Louis vs. Galaxy picks

Sutton has taken an intensive look at the St. Louis vs. Galaxy matchup from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total.

