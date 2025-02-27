La Liga president Javier Tebas today claimed his organization is "on the right path" to dealing with its racism crisis following the latest incident of abuse aimed at Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

The Brazil international was the subject of racist monkey chants during Wednesday's Copa del Rey semifinal first leg match at Real Sociedad. The match was separately delayed due to abuse from the crowd directed at Madrid center back Raul Asencio. During the break, a big screen message was posted to supporters saying: "No to racist, xenophobic and intolerant chants. Encourage and support the team while respecting the rival."

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior victim of racist taunts vs. Real Sociedad, game briefly paused by refs Chuck Booth

Wednesday's incident was the latest in a number of racism flashpoints in La Liga, Vinicius himself having been the reported subject of 16 cases in the league and beyond up to May of last year. In June, three fans were sentenced to eight-month prison sentences for their abuse of the Madrid forward, the first individuals to ever be convicted of racist insults in a Spanish football stadium. Earlier this week, a Granada fan who had racially abused Carlos Akapo, formerly of Cadiz, was sentenced to a year in prison.

In these instances, Tebas sees signs of progress in a fight he says can never be fully won. Asked to address Wednesday's events, the La Liga chief told the Financial Times Business of Football Summit, "There was one incident with a very small group of people. That's what's happening with Spain. We do a lot more than what is seen in public, I don't think other countries do as much.

"We're going along the right path in this case ... In Vinicius' case, we have two rulings against fans for Valencia and one from Mallorca. We are party to all the cases related to insults inside and outside the stadium. Our responsibility isn't just on the pitch, if it's outside and someone is wearing a football shirt we don't want racist comments.

"We have to put the chants to the end but all the measures are implemented. To put an end to 100 percent of the cases is impossible but I really think we're going along the right path."

Speaking in November, Vinicius himself praised the crackdown and successful prosecutions as "very important" while insisting "it's everyone's fight, because I alone can't fight all that Black people have been suffering."