La Liga clubs cleared to train next week; Spanish league hoping for games in June

La Liga, Spain's top soccer league, will resume training next week with games expected in June. Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez said in a press conference on Tuesday that La Liga players can resume individual training on May 4 with the country seeing the worst of the coronavirus pandemic already. His announcement comes on the same day that the remainder of Ligue 1's 2019-20 season was canceled in France.

La Liga sources tell CBS Sports that clubs will aim to do individual training for two weeks before having full team training with games potentially a couple weeks after that. The games would be played without fans.

Play has been stopped since the middle of March, and the country had 210,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with more than 23,000 deaths. Players have been in quarantine via a nationwide stay-at-home order.

La Liga president Javier Tebas said earlier this month that the clubs stood to lose €1 billion if the season were to be canceled, while the estimated financial loss of playing out the season without fans being €300 million.

The German Bundesliga has already seen teams return to training with groups of 6-8 players, and the country may have games as early as May 9 pending government approval.