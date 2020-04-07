La Liga eyeing late May or early June return; warns clubs could lose over $1 billion if season is lost

La Liga could resume play at the end of May as various options are being considered, league president Javier Tebas told reporters on a conference call on Tuesday.

The Spanish league has been suspended for a month with the coronavirus pandemic hitting Spain particularly hard. Spain has the second most confirmed cases in the world with 130,759, according to the World Health Organization. Valencia has numerous players and staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, including star defending Ezequiel Garay.

Tebas also said training won't return until emergency measures in the country are lifted, which comes as the German Bundesliga is set to return to training.

"Of all the different scenarios we have been looking at with UEFA to go back to competing, the most probable ones are May 28, June 6 or June 28," Tebas said, according to BBC.

"We can't say an exact date. This will be given to us by the authorities in Spain. But we still have time to get back to training before that."

Tebas assured that La Liga is not considering calling off the season with 110 league games remaining. Belgium's first division's season was called off in March but the league had just one round of games left.

One of the reasons of wanting to get back to action is with the dire economic outlook ahead if things don't get back to normal, but Tebas warned that no matter what, there will be a massive nine-figure loss.

"If we are looking at the economic impact, including the money we would get from European competitions, the revenue Spanish clubs would miss out on if we don't get back playing again is €1 billion. If we do get playing but without spectators, it would be 300 million," Tebas said.

"Even if we get back to playing with spectators, the damage this situation has already caused would be €150 million."

Barcelona is currently in first place in the league with 58 points with rival Real Madrid two points behind.