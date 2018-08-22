La Liga players unanimously against league matches in United States and Canada, could reportedly go on strike

Soccer fans in the North America might be excited about the prospects of a La Liga match being played in the United States or Canada each season, but the same can't be said for many players and fans in Spain. Plenty of fans have voiced their displeasure, with the main concern being season ticket holders losing a home match that they could have enjoyed with their family and friends, with other issues being the travel for the players.

And now the players are getting in on the discussion through Spain's players' association while not ruling out the possibility of a strike.

Members of the first division clubs -- including Barcelona's Sergio Busquets and Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos -- met on Wednesday to discuss various topics, including the La Liga match in North America. David Aganzo, president of the Association of Spanish Footballers, the president, didn't hold back, claiming that the players in La Liga were not aware of the agreement between La Liga and Relevent Sports until it became official.

"You have to be more sensible. It is disrespectful to have signed an agreement for 15 years with an American [company]," Aganzo said, according to AFE's website.

"This agreement that La Liga has reached without consulting anyone shows a lack of respect. It's not just the game as such, in terms of health and travel, it just makes no sense to have a game played in the United States and have one team have to give up a home game.

"We are here to improve football -- we do not move only for money. If they had explained to us about the United States, obviously we would have talked, but it has not been like that. They have not informed us of anything and it is not the first time it happens ..."

The players are hoping to have more communication with La Liga when it comes to coordinating and Aganzo did not rule out the possibility of the strike while saying he not expecting it to go that far.

Needless to say, this might not over. Obviously having the players upset at such a decision creates quite the amount of tension, and we'll have to see how La Liga responds.