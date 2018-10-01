La Liga president confirms plans for Messi and Barcelona to play La Liga match in Miami in January

La Liga president Javier Tebas confirmed to CBS Sports on Monday that he working with the Spanish soccer federation and the Spanish players' union on finalizing plans to hold Girona's home match against Barcelona in Miami in January.

The match has yet to be officially announced after the union's vehemently opposed playing a game in the United States, and while there are still some tasks to finish up before finalizing the deal, Tebas is confident it will indeed take place.

"I hope that on the 27th of January at 2:45 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium, Barcelona and Girona will play," Tebas said.

"It's an important strategy to expand our brand in the United States … For the American fans, if they see it on TV, it's not the same as going to an official game. It generates passion and pushes our brand in USA in an important way."

Tebas is confident there will be a solution between the leagues and players, and he says the players want to participate in the game.

"I think that is more of the [players' union], more political. I think the players in Barcelona and Girona would like the play in Miami. We are meeting and working to come to a solution," Tebas said.

If the inaugural match gets the green light, it would be a historic moment for the league and for the sport in the United States. Tebas cites the success the NFL, MLB and NBA with games overseas as one of the reasons why it would make sense to bring Spanish soccer to America.

Tebas hopes to have all La Liga teams play a game in the United States in the next 10 years.