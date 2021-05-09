It was all set up perfectly for Real Madrid on Sunday, needing a win against fourth-place Sevilla to jump to the top of the table in La Liga over city rival Atletico Madrid. With just three matches remaining after this one, there was no margin for error in facing former manager Julen Lopetegui if Zinedine Zidane and his crew were going to control their own destiny in La Liga. But despite dominating the ball, the chances and most aspects of the game, they couldn't get it done. Real Madrid were nearly stunned at home against Sevilla, needing a goal in added time to earn a 2-2 draw.

An Ivan Rakitic penalty kick in the 78th minute looked likely to give Sevilla the win late until Real's added time magic. But how Sevilla took the lead was even crazier. At 1-1 in the 75th minute, Real were given a penalty kick for a foul on Karim Benzema, but it ended with Sevilla actually getting a penalty kick for a play that happened before Benzema went down. The ball hit Real defender Eder Militao's arm with VAR awarding a penalty after the fact.

An own goal from Diego Carlos in the fourth minute of added time brought it level at 2-2, and Real almost won it on a shot from Casemiro in the final minute as his low effort went just past the right post. Here's the late equalizer for Los Blancos:

A point in the end puts Real back into second place, but still sit two points behind leaders Atletico. To win the league, they'll need to earn two more points than Atleti the rest of the way, as they currently have the head-to-head tiebreaker over Los Colchoneros.

