La Liga refused 222 million-Euro check for Neymar transfer, but Barcelona did not

Neymar's potential move from Barcelona to Paris St. Germain has hit a bit of a roadblock. According to ESPNFC, La Liga has refused to accept a 222-million Euro ($262 million) check from the French club to trigger the Barca star's buyout clause. However, FC Barcelona released a statement saying that they received the check from Neymar's representatives.

On Thursday afternoon Neymar Jr's legal representatives visited in person the Club's offices and made the payment of 222 million euros in the player's name with regards to the unilateral termination of the contract that united both parties. As such, the Club will pass on to UEFA the details of the above operation so that they can determine the disciplinary responsibilities that may arise from this case.

This comes a day after Barca demanded that PSG pay the buyout clause in its entirety if it hoped to secure the services of the want-away striker.

According to ESPN FC, specialist sports attorney Juan de Dios Crespo arrived at the offices of La Liga in Madrid on Thursday with the massive check but was turned away.

"We can confirm that the legal representatives of the player [Neymar] came to La Liga to deposit the clause and that it has been rejected. This is all the information we can give at the moment," La Liga said in a statement, according to the report.

The odd soap opera that is the Neymar-to-PSG transfer appears to be nearing its end, but not without some more drama and posturing by La Liga. We'll continue to monitor this situation as it develops.