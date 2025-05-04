Spain's La Liga is now entering its crucial last phase of action with two potential winners of the league as FC Barcelona are currently leading the standings, with Real Madrid hoping to pull off a late comeback. Barcelona have showed to be the most consistent team across the season so far, but Real Madrid are still in contention with four games to go. This week, on May 11, the two teams will meet again in Barcelona for the last El Clasico of the La Liga season, which could potentially decide the winning team of the 2024-25 campaign.

Real Madrid are still one of the best teams around Europe, despite their UEFA Champions League elimination against Arsenal in the quarterfinals. After signing French star Kylian Mbappe as a free agent in the summer of 2024, the Blancos were able to put all their stars together, especially the former PSG striker with Brazilian striker Vinicius Jr. But so far, Barcelona have been the strongest team, scoring 22 more goals than Los Blancos.

On Saturday, Barcelona won 2-1 at Real Valladolid, coming back from a goal down with goals from Fermin Lopez and Raphinha in the second half. Real Madrid were 3-2 winners over Celta Vigo on Saturday, but that came after taking a 3-0 lead, coming dangerously close to bowing out of the title race with dropped points.

Let's take a closer look at the schedule for the upcoming weeks:

La Liga standings

TEAM MP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1. Barcelona 34 25 4 5 91 33 +58 79 2. Real Madrid 34 23 6 5 69 33 +36 75

Title race: Remaining schedule

1. FC Barcelona -- 79 points

Real Madrid (H), Espayol (A), Villarreal (H), Athletic Club (A).

2. Real Madrid -- 75 points

FC Barcelona (A), Mallorca (H), Sevilla (A), Real Sociedad (H).

