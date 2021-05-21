The title race in La Liga comes down to Saturday as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid look to take home the crown, their first since the 2013-14. Real Madrid, in second place and two points back, face Villarreal, while Atleti have to battle relegation candidates Real Valladolid. Here's how you can watch the matches and what to know:

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Villarreal

Date: Saturday, May 22 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Valladolid

Date: Saturday, May 22 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Jose Zorrilla -- Valladolid, Spain

Standings

Atletico Madrid (83 points, +41 goal differential) Real Madrid (81 points, +38 goal differential)

Tiebreaker rules

Head-to-head points between tied teams Head-to-head goal difference Goal difference

Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid back in December gives them the tiebreak edge should both teams finish the season level on points.

Scenarios to win the title

Atletico Madrid have a pretty straight forward path to the title, controlling their own destiny. Win the game against a relegation-threatened Valladolid team and they win the league. They could also lift the trophy if they match Real Madrid's result or if Real Madrid lose their game. Real Madrid need to win and have a little bit of help. It will take three points and for Atleti to drop points.

Atletico Madrid can win the title with ...

Atletico Madrid win + Real Madrid win

Atletico Madrid win + Real Madrid lose



Atletico Madrid win + Real Madrid draw



Atletico Madrid draw + Real Madrid draw



Atletico Madrid draw + Real Madrid lose

Atletico Madrid lose + Real Madrid lose



Atletico Madrid lose + Real Madrid draw



Real Madrid can win the title with ...

