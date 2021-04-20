The 2020-21 La Liga season has been one of the most competitive in years with three teams within striking distance of claiming the league crown. Atletico Madrid, who at one point had a comfortable lead hovering around 10 points for months, have seen Real Madrid jump them, only for them to return to the top since. Los Blancos are just three points behind as both have seven games to go, while third-place Barcelona are five points behind with a game in hand, playing as good as any team in the country after winning the Copa del Rey final.

So with a month to go in the season, here's everything to know:

Standings

La Liga standings Games Played Points 1. Atletico Madrid 31 70 2. Real Madrid 31 67 3. Real Madrid 30 65

Schedule

Atletico Madrid

4/22 - vs. Huesca

4/25 - at Athletic Bilbao

5/1 - at Elche

5/8 - at Barcelona

5/12 - vs. Real Sociedad

5/16 - vs. Osasuna

5/23 - at Real Valladolid

Real Madrid

4/21 - at Cadiz

4/24 - vs. Real Betis

5/1 - vs. Osasuna

5/9 - vs. Sevilla

5/13 - at Granada

5/16 - at Athletic Club

5/23 - vs. Villarreal

Barcelona

4/22 - vs. Getafe

4/25 - at Villarreal

4/29 - vs. Granada

5/2 - at Valencia

5/8 - vs. Atletico Madrid

5/11 - at Levante

5/16 - vs. Celta Vigo

5/25 - at Eibar

Tiebreaker

The tiebreaker in La Liga isn't like the one in Premier League -- no goal differential here. The first tiebreaker used is head-to-head points. So, for example, if Real Madrid and Atletico finish the table tied on points, Real Madrid win the league as they have a win and a draw against Atletico. Real also have the advantage over Barcelona with a win and a draw

As for Atletico and Barca, it is undecided as they still have a game between each other. Atletico did win the first meeting 1-0, so just a draw in the second one would give them the tiebreaker there.

In the event that all three are tied, it comes to: