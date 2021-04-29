The 2020-21 La Liga season has been one of the most competitive in years, and things may just be as tight as they possibly could be during the final stretch of the season. On Thursday, Barcelona had the chance to go top of the table when hosting Granada, only to be stunned 2-1 at home to remain in third place.

That leaves Atletico in the driver's seat with five games to go, while also easing the pressure on Atleti when they face Barcelona on May 8. Had Barca beaten Granada, Atleti would be looking at a must-win against their title rivals.

The top three teams now enter the weekend having all failed to win their last league game.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Here's what to know after the latest games:

Standings

La Liga standings Games Played Points 1. Atletico Madrid 33 73 2. Real Madrid 33 71 3. Barcelona 33 71

Remaining Schedule

Atletico Madrid

5/1 - at Elche

5/8 - at Barcelona

5/12 - vs. Real Sociedad

5/16 - vs. Osasuna

5/23 - at Real Valladolid

Real Madrid

5/1 - vs. Osasuna

5/9 - vs. Sevilla

5/13 - at Granada

5/16 - at Athletic Club

5/23 - vs. Villarreal

Barcelona

5/2 - at Valencia

5/8 - vs. Atletico Madrid

5/11 - at Levante

5/16 - vs. Celta Vigo

5/25 - at Eibar

Tiebreaker

The tiebreaker in La Liga isn't like the one in Premier League -- no goal differential here. The first tiebreaker used is head-to-head points. So, for example, if Real Madrid and Atletico finish the table tied on points, Real Madrid win the league as they have a win and a draw against Atletico. Real also have the advantage over Barcelona with a win and a draw.

As for Atletico and Barca, it is undecided as they still have a game between each other. Atletico did win the first meeting 1-0, so just a draw in the second one would give them the tiebreaker there.

In the event that all three are tied, it comes to: