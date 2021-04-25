The 2020-21 La Liga season has been one of the most competitive in years, with three teams within striking distance of claiming the league crown. Atletico Madrid, who at one point had a comfortable lead hovering around 10 points for months, have seen both Real Madrid and Barcelona close in on first place.

Here's what to know after the latest games:

Latest results

Barcelona picked up a key win Sunday, beating Villarreal 2-1. Barca, who have a game in hand, now control their own destiny in the league. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, were a 2-1 loser vs. Athletic Bilbao on Sunday and saw their lead slip to two points. Real Madrid settled for a scoreless draw vs. Real Betis on Saturday.

Looking ahead to this weekend, each team faces a stiff test, all facing teams in the top half of the table. For the complete remaining schedule, continue below.

Standings

La Liga standings Games Played Points 1. Atletico Madrid 33 73 2. Real Madrid 33 71 3. Barcelona 32 71

Remaining Schedule

Atletico Madrid

5/1 - at Elche

5/8 - at Barcelona

5/12 - vs. Real Sociedad

5/16 - vs. Osasuna

5/23 - at Real Valladolid

Real Madrid

5/1 - vs. Osasuna

5/9 - vs. Sevilla

5/13 - at Granada

5/16 - at Athletic Club

5/23 - vs. Villarreal

Barcelona

4/29 - vs. Granada

5/2 - at Valencia

5/8 - vs. Atletico Madrid

5/11 - at Levante

5/16 - vs. Celta Vigo

5/25 - at Eibar

Tiebreaker

The tiebreaker in La Liga isn't like the one in Premier League -- no goal differential here. The first tiebreaker used is head-to-head points. So, for example, if Real Madrid and Atletico finish the table tied on points, Real Madrid win the league as they have a win and a draw against Atletico. Real also have the advantage over Barcelona with a win and a draw.

As for Atletico and Barca, it is undecided as they still have a game between each other. Atletico did win the first meeting 1-0, so just a draw in the second one would give them the tiebreaker there.

In the event that all three are tied, it comes to: