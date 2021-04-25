The 2020-21 La Liga season has been one of the most competitive in years, with three teams within striking distance of claiming the league crown. Atletico Madrid, who at one point had a comfortable lead hovering around 10 points for months, have seen both Real Madrid and Barcelona close in on first place.
Here's what to know after the latest games:
Latest results
Barcelona picked up a key win Sunday, beating Villarreal 2-1. Barca, who have a game in hand, now control their own destiny in the league. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, were a 2-1 loser vs. Athletic Bilbao on Sunday and saw their lead slip to two points. Real Madrid settled for a scoreless draw vs. Real Betis on Saturday.
Looking ahead to this weekend, each team faces a stiff test, all facing teams in the top half of the table. For the complete remaining schedule, continue below.
Standings
|La Liga standings
|Games Played
|Points
|1. Atletico Madrid
|33
|73
2. Real Madrid
33
71
3. Barcelona
32
71
Remaining Schedule
Atletico Madrid
5/1 - at Elche
5/8 - at Barcelona
5/12 - vs. Real Sociedad
5/16 - vs. Osasuna
5/23 - at Real Valladolid
Real Madrid
5/1 - vs. Osasuna
5/9 - vs. Sevilla
5/13 - at Granada
5/16 - at Athletic Club
5/23 - vs. Villarreal
Barcelona
4/29 - vs. Granada
5/2 - at Valencia
5/8 - vs. Atletico Madrid
5/11 - at Levante
5/16 - vs. Celta Vigo
5/25 - at Eibar
Tiebreaker
The tiebreaker in La Liga isn't like the one in Premier League -- no goal differential here. The first tiebreaker used is head-to-head points. So, for example, if Real Madrid and Atletico finish the table tied on points, Real Madrid win the league as they have a win and a draw against Atletico. Real also have the advantage over Barcelona with a win and a draw.
As for Atletico and Barca, it is undecided as they still have a game between each other. Atletico did win the first meeting 1-0, so just a draw in the second one would give them the tiebreaker there.
In the event that all three are tied, it comes to:
- head-to-head points
- head-to-head goal difference
- total goal difference