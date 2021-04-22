The 2020-21 La Liga season has been one of the most competitive in years, with three teams within striking distance of claiming the league crown. Atletico Madrid, who at one point had a comfortable lead hovering around 10 points for months, have seen Real Madrid jump them, only for them to return to the top since. Los Blancos are just three points behind as both have seven games to go, while third-place Barcelona are five points behind with a game in hand, playing as good as any team in the country after winning the Copa del Rey final.

Here's what to know:

Latest results

Real Madrid were in action on Wednesday, earning a convincing 3-0 win over Cadiz with Karim Benzema scoring twice. Los Blancos actually saw Cadiz have 13 shots, but it was the visitors who were sharper in front of goal to stay in the race.

On Thursday, Atletico Madrid made quick work of Huesca, winning 2-0 against La Liga's worst team, producing 12 shots on target.

Then later on Thursday, it was Barcelona's turn. In a match that featured two own goals and two penalty kick goals, Lionel Messi scored two goals in the run of play in Barca's strong 5-2 win. Ronaldo Koeman's team now has nine goals in their last two games, scoring at least four goals in four of their last six games.

Looking ahead to this weekend, each team faces a stiff test, all facing teams in the top half of the table. For the complete remaining schedule, continue below.

Standings

La Liga standings Games Played Points 1. Atletico Madrid 32 73 2. Real Madrid 32 70 3. Barcelona 31 68

Remaining Schedule

Atletico Madrid

4/25 - at Athletic Bilbao

5/1 - at Elche

5/8 - at Barcelona

5/12 - vs. Real Sociedad

5/16 - vs. Osasuna

5/23 - at Real Valladolid

Real Madrid

4/24 - vs. Real Betis

5/1 - vs. Osasuna

5/9 - vs. Sevilla

5/13 - at Granada

5/16 - at Athletic Club

5/23 - vs. Villarreal

Barcelona

4/25 - at Villarreal

4/29 - vs. Granada

5/2 - at Valencia

5/8 - vs. Atletico Madrid

5/11 - at Levante

5/16 - vs. Celta Vigo

5/25 - at Eibar

Tiebreaker

The tiebreaker in La Liga isn't like the one in Premier League -- no goal differential here. The first tiebreaker used is head-to-head points. So, for example, if Real Madrid and Atletico finish the table tied on points, Real Madrid win the league as they have a win and a draw against Atletico. Real also have the advantage over Barcelona with a win and a draw.

As for Atletico and Barca, it is undecided as they still have a game between each other. Atletico did win the first meeting 1-0, so just a draw in the second one would give them the tiebreaker there.

In the event that all three are tied, it comes to: