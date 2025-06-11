With the Concacaf Gold Cup beginning this weekend, the Mexican national team have changed their hotel accommodations in Los Angeles due to safety concerns, according to ESPN. El Tri were initially scheduled to stay in downtown Los Angeles but will now relocate to Long Beach to avoid unrest in the downtown area. Mexico kick off play in the Gold Cup, facing the Dominican Republic on Saturday, June 14.

The national team is moving hotels due to the anti-ICE protests, which are heading into their fifth night in the Los Angeles area. With the National Guard troops and U.S. Marines being deployed in the city, Concacaf has allowed to make this late change.

The reigning champions of the Concacaf Gold Cup, Mexico are looking to win their third consecutive domestic tournament after also winning the Concacaf Nations League in March. Placed in Group A, they'll face Costa Rica, Suriname, and the Dominican Republic in their last competitive tournament ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in Mexico, Canada and the United States.

Mexico Gold Cup group stage schedule

Saturday, June 14

Mexico vs. Dominican Republic, 10:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 18

Suriname vs. Mexico, 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 22

Mexico vs. Costa Rica 10 p.m. ET