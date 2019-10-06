LAFC star Carlos Vela breaks MLS single-season scoring record with hat trick in finale

Major League Soccer has a new scoring king. Just a year after Josef Martinez set the MLS goal-scoring record in a single season with 31 goals, LAFC star Carlos Vela beat it and then kept raising the bar. In a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids, Vela scored all three goals for his team, setting the record at 34 goals as LAFC enters the playoffs as the favorite. You can watch select MLS Playoff matches on fuboTV (Try for free).

The first one, to break the record, came 28 minutes in with this lovely strike from outside the box:

His 33rd goal was just as good, finishing an overhead kick with precision past Tim Howard:

And for good measure, he finished from close in the second half:

What a season it's been for the former Real Sociedad man, who now has 48 goals in 65 games for LAFC since entering the league. He'll be a marked man come this postseason, but if he keeps it up, there may just be no stopping this team. LAFC could very well represent the Western Conference in MLS Cup 2019.