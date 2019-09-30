LAFC star Carlos Vela is one goal away from MLS history after his 31st strike of the season

Carlos Vela continued his MVP-caliber play on Sunday with yet another goal for LAFC in a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United and is on the verge of Major League Soccer history. LAFC, winners of the Supporters' Shield and early favorites to win MLS Cup, continue to show their quality in attack, with Vela leading the way following his 31st goal of the season. That matches the record for most in a single season set by Atlanta United's Josef Martinez just last season. Vela, who joined the club before last season from Real Sociedad, has 31 goals in 33 games. He can break the record on Sunday against the Colorado Rapids before the MLS Playoffs, which you can watch on fuboTV (Try for free).

Here's his goal that tied the record:

HISTORY FOR CARLOS VELA



His 31st goal of 2019 ties the single-season scoring record. #MINvLAFC pic.twitter.com/U70wP8W1Ku — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 30, 2019

Impressive, and you have to like his chances of scoring next weekend if he does play. It will be interesting to see if coach Bob Bradley lets him go for the record or if he decides to rest him. Considering this game didn't mean hardly anything to them, one would expect Vela to get some minutes next weekend in a similar match.

Here's a look at where he stands in the history of the league

Most goals in a single MLS season

T-1. 31 goals: Josef Martinez (2018) and Carlos Vela (2019)

3. 29 goals: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (2019)

T-4. 27 goals: Roy Lassiter (1996), Chris Wondolowski (2012), Bradley Wright-Phillips (2014)

Not to be overlooked there is Ibra, who could also set the record. He would need a hat trick in the last game of the season, and he's proven he can consistently score hat tricks in this league. Vela is still the favorite to win MVP and set the goal-scoring record, but never count on Ibra to deliver when the pressure is on.