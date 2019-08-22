LAFC star Carlos Vela knifes through San Jose's entire defense for one of the best MLS goals of the season

On Wednesday against the San Jose Earthquakes, Los Angeles FC's Carlos Vela showed off and scored an impressive goal to extend his team's lead. The winger caused the crowd and the commentators, to go wild as he managed to masterfully dribble his way by three players and San Jose's goalkeeper to put the ball in the back of the net.

Take a look:

LAFC's head coach Bob Bradley called Vela's effort "one really special goal." He also noted that the goal is not something people will soon forget.

"We all want to see moments like that. You come to the game tonight and you see that goal, that's something that stays with you," Bradley told reporters. "Carlos is capable of doing that kind of stuff."

Vela's efforts helped LAFC beat San Jose in a 4-0 shutout. The 30-year-old now has 26 goals on the season, the most in MLS. Atlanta United's Josef Martinez is the league's No. 2 scorer with 21 goals.

LAFC has dominated its conference this year, sitting atop the west with 61 points on the season. LAFC sits well ahead of second place Minnesota United which clocks in with 42 points.

Vela and LAFC will try to extend their conference lead and take down their rivals as they face the LA Galaxy on Sunday night at 10:30.