Los Angeles FC continue their impressive 2020 tournament run as they defeated Club America 3-1 on Saturday and will face Tigres UNAL in the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League final on Tuesday.

The wild affair wasn't without controversy, as Club America nabbed an early lead in the 11th minute on a goal from Sebastian Caceres off a corner kick. The LIGA MX side would retain the lead into halftime, but not before tempers would flair both on the pitch and on the sidelines.

LAFC's Eduard Atuesta would be sent off ahead of halftime for an incident involving Club America's Memo Ochoa after LAFC argued Atuesta was fouled by Richard Sanchez and the penalty kick opportunity was missed by officials. The two players squabbled in front of net. Atuesta was issued a red card, and Club America would have a player advantage to start the second half.

The stoppage time altercation between the two players bled over onto the sidelines between coaches. As the first 45 minutes came to a head, Club America head coach Miguel Herrera was sent off for an a physical interaction involving hair pulling and punches with LAFC's Ante Razov. Herrera would spend the second half in the stands with a walkie-talkie giving instructions via the device before being told to move by game officials.

Los Angeles would find the equalizer early in the second half despite being down to 10 men. Carlos Vela scored two consecutive goals in the early minutes of the second half to erase Club America's lead. The Mexican striker put on a clinic, staying active on the ball, and stunning the opposition who failed to regain momentum and the lead despite the man advantage.

The wheels truly fell off for Club America when a red card was issued to Club midfielder Luis Reyes in the 79th minute. A studs up tackle on LAFC's Diego Rossi in the corner cancelled out Club America's player advantage as the two sides played out the match with 10 men each. The final dagger came in a 90th minute stoppage time goal from Latif Blessing to seal the victory for LAFC.

After eliminating Club Leon and Cruz Azul, LAFC dismissed their third Liga MX team in their quest for the CONCACAF Champions League title. It's the first time that a Major League Soccer team has reached the CCL final since Toronto FC in 2018.