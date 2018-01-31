LAFC to broadcast on YouTube as sports rights continue to reach new mediums

YouTube TV has locked up a major broadcast and jersey deal with the Los Angeles Football Club. USATSI

The new Los Angeles Football Club is making history before even playing their first game.

On Wednesday, the new MLS expansion club announced an unprecedented broadcast partnership with YouTube TV, the new cable-free live TV service from YouTube. The deal marks the first time that an internet-based streaming service has secured exclusive broadcast rights with a U.S. pro sports team.

As part of the deal, YouTube TV will own the exclusive live broadcasts for locally televised English-language LAFC matches. The streaming service will also get to carry all nationally televised matches on ESPN, FOX and FS1. They will also produce and broadcast a 30-minute pre and post-game show from their set at the team's Banc of California Stadium.

In addition to the broadcast rights, YouTube TV will also score prominent logo placement on the team's jerseys.

The team released an official statement on the partnership:

"This truly is a historic day for our club," LAFC Owner and President Tom Penn said. "YouTube TV is an ambitious and innovative brand that we are proud to showcase on the front of our jersey and in our community. We are excited to provide our fans with a new and creative way to watch all of LAFC's matches in one place during our inaugural season." ... YouTube TV launched in April 2017 to provide audiences around the country with a new, more flexible way to enjoy their favorite live TV programming – including local sports and news – without a cable box. For $35 a month, YouTube TV includes nearly 50 networks. LAFC fans in Los Angeles will have access to live local feeds from KABC 7, CBS 2, KTTV FOX 11 and KNBC 4, plus popular cable networks like ESPN, AMC and FX and local sports networks such as NBC Sports and FOX Sports.

This can be considered a landmark deal for the future of sports broadcasting. It's clear that North American pro leagues have been looking into alternative mediums and ways make their sport available for cord-cutters. The NFL serves as a good recent example, as Twitter secured rights to broadcast Thursday Night Football games in 2016, and Amazon stepped in to outbid them for those same rights in 2017.

But never has a streaming service locked up exclusive rights for a team's local broadcasts...until now. This partnership could be looked back on as one that laid the groundwork for the future of how we watch sports.