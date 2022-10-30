Looking to cap off impressive seasons in style, LAFC and Austin FC will meet to determine who represents the Western Conference in the MLS Cup. After winning Supporters' Shield, LAFC are just a couple steps away from completing a double after bringing in star power from around the world. Austin FC are looking to complete a turnaround in only their second season as an MLS team that would see them enter the final. With a win, LAFC will host the final no matter what while Austin would need to win and see the Philadelphia Union lose in the other semifinal to host the final.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Oct. 30 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Oct. 30 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Banc of California Stadium -- Los Angeles

: Banc of California Stadium -- Los Angeles TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

ABC | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: LAFC -200; Draw +360; Austin FC + 460 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

LAFC: While MLS Cup Playoffs have usually seen the top seeds falter due to the bye week, this season the top seeds can meet for the title for the first time since 2003. Home teams have been dominant in playoffs so far so LAFC will look to continue that trend. Denis Bouanga has been powering Steve Cherundolo's team as of late scoring go-ahead goals to win the Supporters' Shield and see off the LA Galaxy in the last round, but can he make it a trifecta?

Austin FC: One of the few teams to have success against LAFC this season, defeating them twice, Austin will have confidence heading into the match. Sebastian Driussi has scored the most goals in playoffs so far with three and Austin will need more from their star if they're to win this match. Make no mistake, Austin isn't a team of just Driussi as three players were involved in ten or more goals during the season, but they'll go as far as the Argentinian takes them.

Prediction

While Austin FC are the kind of team that LAFC can struggle against due to not being afraid to sit back and defend while their creative players do the heavy lifting, there are too many options available for LAFC to not come away with a victory on the back of late changes. Pick: LAFC 2, Austin FC 1