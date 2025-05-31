LAFC, from the MLS, and Club America, from Liga MX, will face off Saturday for the final spot in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, a tournament that begins in two weeks. There is $1 billion in play for the teams who qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, with each club guaranteed $9.55 million, plus more based on success in the tournament. The winner of LAFC vs. Club America determines who takes the final spot in Group D to replace Club Leon, who was removed due to multi-club ownership rules. Penalty kicks will determine the winner if the score is tied after regulation and overtime.

Kickoff from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. LAFC and Club America are listed at +160 (risk $100 to win $160) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Club America vs. LAFC odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, while a regulation draw is priced at +220. The over/under is set for 2.5 goals and both teams are -115 on the two-way line. Before locking in any LAFC vs. Club America picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on online sports betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets for LAFC vs. Club America in a 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Play-In on Saturday:

Both teams to score (-130)

Over 2.5 goals (-110)

LAFC Over 1.5 Team Total (+135)

BTTS (-130)

These two clubs played in a friendly on February 11 and both teams scored in that match with LAFC winning, 2-1. This matchup will have a far different feeling from that friendly with the money at stake and a chance to compete against the best clubs in the world. Eimer expects that to translate to both teams playing aggressively and with their top lineups on the pitch the entire contest. He wouldn't be surprised by an early goal, forcing the opponent to adapt a more offensively-focused counter. They proved the ability to get one past one another in February, and Eimer expects to see that again on Saturday.

Over 2.5 goals (-110)

This match will go to penalty kicks if needed, but with how evenly matched the sportsbooks indicate these clubs are, neither side is going to feel the need to try to play for penalty kicks to even their chances. Each of the last four LAFC matches went Over 2.5 goals, and eight of their last nine matches have gone Over 2.5 goals as well. Club America has gone Over this total in three of its last six non-aggregate matches, scoring 11 goals over those six contests.

"(LAFC) are conceding plenty of goals, but that's because they know their team can score multiple against any opponent," Eimer said. "I expect LAFC to continue this form and bring a very high-line against Club America, in a match that should surely see goals."

LAFC Over 1.5 Team total (+135)

LAFC has scored at least two goals in eight straight games as regardless of the matchup and the stakes, they are a club that pushes the pace. Denis Bouanga leads the attack with seven goals, with all seven scores coming over his last eight matches. LAFC are also unbeaten over their last eight matches, largely due to their offensive prowess. Eimer has made it clear he expects plenty of offense on Saturday night, and the chance to play LAFC at plus-money after they've scored multiple goals in eight straight games is too good for him to pass up, even against a stronger defensive club in Club America.

