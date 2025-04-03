As Concacaf Champions Cup advances to the quarterfinals, things are getting real as Los Angeles FC will host Inter Miami on Wednesday night. Both teams will have ambitions of winning this competition, and with only eight teams left in the competition, they are getting closer to the title match. Miami will feel better about their chances still being unbeaten in all competitions under new head coach Javier Mascherano, while LAFC have experienced growing pains after a major roster overhaul during the offseason.

Coming off a defeat to San Diego FC, LAFC will need to bounce back at home in this first elg, especially since away goals are a tiebreaker in this competition. With Lionel Messi scoring or assisting in every match that he has featured in this season, including coming off the bench to face the Philadelphia Union and immediately scoring a goal last time out, it's highly likely that Miami will score in Los Angeles, putting additional pressure on Steve Cherundolo's setup.

This will be Messi's first meeting with LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris since the 2022 World Cup final, where Argentina beat France in penalty kicks. In that game, Messi scored once in regulation, one in extra time and scored in the penalty shootout.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch LAFC vs. Inter Miami, odds

Date : Wednesday, April 2 | Time : 11:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, April 2 | : 11:30 p.m. ET Location : BMO Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

: BMO Stadium -- Los Angeles, California TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)

FS1 | Fubo TV (Try for free) Odds: LAFC +115; Draw +215; Inter Miami +210

Messi returns to the XI

Messi will be in from the start after beginning the match against the Philadelphia Union on the bench. While the Argentine did score a goal then, he'll now get to push Miami to a critical first leg result in this trip to Los Angeles.

Inter Miami starting XI: Oscar Ustari, Jordi Alba, Noah Allen, Maximiliano Falcon, Gonzalo Lujan, Sergio Busquets, Telasco Segovia, Yannick Bright, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi

Last meeting

This will be the first meeting between these two sides in just over two years with them last clashing in MLS play during March of 2023. Only nine players who started in that game are still with their teams, but Messi did register an assist in that match. Even fewer than those nine players will be expected to start this match but Denis Bouanga and Messi will be the people who determine how the clash goes. Miami were able to rest players while facing the Philadelphia Union which could prove to be beneficial entering this clash.

Best bet

Inter Miami to score 2+ goals (+150): LAFC's defense has been tough to figure out this season, but after conceding three goals to San Diego FC, there's no reason to not back the Herons to score here. Even if Messi doesn't start the match, Tadeo Allende has been scoring at will for Miami and they have plenty of attacking players who can pop up when needed. Luis Suarez hasn't had to be among the leaders in the attack during the season so far, despite contending for MLS Golden Boot last campaign. That's something that shows just how deep Miami's attack is, so anytime they're at plus odds to score two goals, it's a line worth taking.

Player to watch

Noah Allen, Inter Miami: Undergoing a position change to become a center back instead of a left back, Allen has been one of the driving forces behind Miami's improved defense. Tangling with Bouanga will be quite a challenge, but it's one where Allen's position awareness could shine to give the Herons a chance to win in this first leg of the match.

Storyline to watch

Can Miami get an away goal? With this being a knockout competition, it's not completely about winning in the first leg just returning home with a chance to win. Because of that, it's critical that LAFC keep a clean sheet at home. With how their defense has performed, that will be a tall task, especially matching up with Miami's attack, but if this goes to Fort Lauderdale with Miami having an away advantage, the tie could already be over.

Prediction

Playing these matches so early in the season is a bit of a drawback for LAFC due to needing to integrate so many new players. While there are new faces in Miami as well, they look like a team already rounding into midseason form. Until someone is able to stop the Herons from pulling out results and stop Messi from being involved in goals, this will be a tough team to beat and that'll still be the case Wednesday as Miami picks up a massive victory away from home. Pick: LAFC 0, Inter Miami 2

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it help fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Wednesday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.

What else is on Paramount+?

A subscription to Paramount+ not only comes with the best sports coverage in the industry, but you'll also have access to the vast library of on-demand content which includes more than 40,000 episodes and movies from Paramount, CBS, Nickelodeon and more. From popular shows like "Mayor of Kingstown" to episodes of "Frasier," there's no shortage of what to binge watch.

For more information, click here.