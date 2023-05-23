The 2023 U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 begins on Tuesday on the CBS Sports Golazo Network, and one of the marquee matchups features a pair of heated rivalries as LAFC hosts LA Galaxy in a cup edition of El Trafico. The rivalry began in 2018 when LAFC entered MLS and has intensified over time. In fact, this will mark the 19th all-time meeting between the two franchises. The Galaxy won the only previous U.S. Open Cup matchup between the two clubs 3-1 last May, but LAFC have won the last three matches in the rivalry overall.

LAFC are the -195 favorites in the latest LAFC vs. LA Galaxy odds, while LA Galaxy are +430 underdogs. A draw returns +310 on the 90-minutes money line. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Kickoff from BMO Stadium in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles is at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday. You can stream LAFC vs LA Galaxy on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

LAFC vs. LA Galaxy date: Tuesday, May 23

LAFC vs. LA Galaxy time: 10 p.m. ET

LAFC are atop the Western Conference standings in MLS with 25 points and should enter Tuesday's U.S. Open Cup 2023 matchup with plenty of confidence following a 3-2 win over their rivals at Dignity Park last month. Carlos Vela had a brace, while Ryan Hollingshead's 70th-minute goal would eventually be the game-winner.

Vela has four goals and four assists so far in 12 matches this campaign and has also scored 12 career goals against the Galaxy. It was the third time in a row that LAFC has defeated the LA Galaxy, but they're still trailing in the all-time series with six wins, five draws and seven losses.

Los Angeles' original MLS franchise, the Galaxy hold a slight edge in the all-time series and won the only U.S. Open Cup matchup between the two clubs. However, they are last in the Western Conference standings entering Tuesday's matchup, having only collected nine points from 13 matches.

Despite the 3-2 loss at home to LAFC last month, the Galaxy should find positives to take away from that performance. They had 65% of possession in that match and completed 84% of their passes, while LAFC only completed 76%.

SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton's best bet for this matchup is Over 2.5 goals (-160). "The first meeting between these rivals this season saw five goals scored in a 3-2 LAFC victory. These two have combined for three or more goals in each of the last five meetings, and I expect that trend to continue on Tuesday."

Now that you know what to watch for, get ready to stream LAFC vs. LA Galaxy in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup.