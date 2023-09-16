In the latest edition of El Trafico, LAFC will need to quickly pull out of their funk to avoid dropping four consecutive matches in league play. Under Steve Cherundo, the Black and Gold have become one of the most consistent outfits in all of Major League Soccer but lately, things are off. Not only have they trailed St. Louis City FC for first in the Western Conference during the season, these recent poor performances have seen LAFC also fall behind the Seattle Sounders into third and the tumble could continue. While it's unlikely there is a scenario that could see LAFC fall as low as eighth in the table which with how things are going could set up a wildcard playoff matchup with the Galaxy.

A forgotten team, the Galaxy are undefeated in their last four matches, getting closer and closer to the ninth spot in the West even with injuries all through their roster. Coming off of a comeback draw with St. Louis, Greg Vanney has the Galaxy trending in the right direction as Riqui Puig takes control of the attack.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Sept. 16 | Time : 10:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Sept. 16 | : 10:30 p.m. ET Location : BMO Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

: BMO Stadium -- Los Angeles, California TV: None | Live stream: MLS Season Pass

None | MLS Season Pass Odds: LAFC -180; Draw +340; LA Galaxy +420

Storylines

LAFC: Frustrated after barely featuring for Gabon during the international break, Denis Bouanga is back and focused for the match.

"It was a bit frustrating, of course. I played only ten minutes but I decided to take the plane and go play with my country," Bouanga said. "Of course, I'm not happy about it, but I'm coming back now with new intention and I came to win the derby."

An MVP candidate, Bouanga has 12 goals and five assists for the Black and Gold and he'll need to be involved in order for them to end this losing streak against their rivals.

LA Galaxy: Receiving contributions up and down the lineup, it has been an impressive turnaround for the Galaxy. While there is still a long way to go, even Billy Sharp has come off the bench to score goals, showing just how deep into the well Vanney has had to go to pull out results. Defense has still been an issue with the Galaxy, allowing four goals in their last three games but when El Trafico is historically a shootout, that may not be a problem.

Prediction

While the stakes are high, LAFC will make the adjustments needed to get the attack firing again and defeat their rivals at home. Pick: LAFC 3, LA Galaxy 2