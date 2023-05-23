The second El Trafico of the season will be one that has quite a bit on the line as only one team can advance to the final eight of the U.S. Open Cup as they meet in the round of 16 on Tuesday. It will likely be a tight affair since the last eight matches between these two teams have seen both score and the last four have featured four or more goals between them, and you can catch all the action on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The stars and the goals come out in Los Angeles but lately LAFC have been getting the better end of this exciting rivalry winning the last three matches, all by a 3-2 score.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, May 23 | Time : 10:30 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, May 23 | : 10:30 p.m. ET Location : BMO Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

: BMO Stadium -- Los Angeles, California TV and live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: LAFC -170; Draw +290; LA Galaxy +390 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

LAFC: Leading the Western Conference, Steve Cherundolo's side have become the measuring stick for every other team in MLS. With depth everywhere and Denis Bouanga leading the attack with 10 goals, there is no way to key in on one player in the squad. Even if the they need to go to the bench to change the match, they can do that but the one thing to watch is rotation. Unlike the Galaxy, LAFC are in multiple competitions and need to win in MLS to keep pole position in the Supporters' Shield race. LAFC certainly won't throw the match, but rotation will provide the Galaxy with chances to score goals.

LA Galaxy: In a polar opposite view, the Galaxy are struggling at the bottom of the west and will be without Sega Coulibaly, Chris Mavinga and Douglas Costa for the match. It is expected for them to play all of their starters as Open Cup is their best chance at silverware but the mood around the club couldn't be worse after losing 3-0 to D.C. United over the weekend. Self-inflicted mistakes are all too common and making those against LAFC will only lead to more issues in the match.

Prediction

In another exciting installment of MLS' premier rivalry, another five goals will be scored as LAFC continues their winning ways. Pick: LAFC 3, LA Galaxy 2