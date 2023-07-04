Los Angeles FC will look to get back on track when they take on the LA Galaxy in a key Major League Soccer Western Conference showdown on Tuesday. The game is a makeup from a Feb. 25 postponement and their third meeting of the year. LAFC posted a 3-2 win on April 16, while the Galaxy recorded a 2-0 victory in a U.S. Open Cup match on May 23. LAFC (9-5-5) have lost two in a row and are 2-4-1 in their last seven matches. The Galaxy (3-9-7), meanwhile, have recorded four draws in a row.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Los Angeles FC is listed at -106 (risk $106 to win $100) on the money line, while the Galaxy are +255 in the latest LAFC vs. LA Galaxy odds at Caesars Sportsbook. A draw would return +275, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He was also a profitable 24-19 on MLS picks.

Now, Sutton has set his sights on LAFC vs. LA Galaxy and just locked in his MLS picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines for LAFC vs. LA Galaxy:

LAFC vs. LA Galaxy money line: LAFC -106, Galaxy +255, Draw +275

LAFC vs. LA Galaxy over/under: 2.5 goals

LAFC: LAFC has a plus-seven goals differential in MLS play

LAG: The Galaxy have just 18 goals in 19 matches this season



Why you should back LAFC

Forward Denis Bouanga is Los Angeles FC's top scorer, and has peppered the net with 13 shots, including three on target, in each of the last three matches. He scored a goal in the 3-2 loss to Vancouver on June 24. In 17 appearances this season, including 15 starts, the Frenchman has 11 goals and two assists on 71 shots, including 26 on target. In the win over the Galaxy in April, he took six shots, including two on target.

Also helping power the offense is forward Carlos Vela. In 19 appearances, including 12 starts, Vela has six goals and five assists. He has taken 31 shots with 14 being on target. He has scored goals in two of the past four LAFC matches. Against Vancouver on June 24, he scored a goal on four shots, all on target.

Why you should back the LA Galaxy

Forward Preston Judd has been a weapon for the Galaxy, primarily off the bench. He leads the team with three goals with one assist in 13 appearances, including four starts. In Saturday's 2-2 draw at San Jose, he scored a goal on three shots, including two on target. He has scored all three of his goals over the past five games, including three consecutive starts.

Forward Tyler Boyd has been given a chance to start in four of the past five matches and has helped apply offensive pressure. He has four shots, including one on target, over the past three matches. For the season, Boyd has appeared in 19 matches, including 13 starts, with two goals on 29 shots, including 10 on target. He scored a goal in a 3-2 win at Real Salt Lake City on May 31.

Sutton has analyzed Los Angeles FC vs. LA Galaxy from every possible angle and locked in his best bet and full breakdown of the match.

So who wins LAFC vs. LA Galaxy, and what are the best bets for Tuesday's matchup?