Carlos Vela is back, and LAFC potentially are as well. The Mexican star returned from injury and came off the bench in El Trafico on Sunday in a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy, with the former Real Sociedad man scoring to put the game away late.

LAFC took a 1-0 lead early in the second half on a goal from Danny Musovski before Vela, who returned from an MCL injury he suffered in August, scored in injury time with this gorgeous strike. Take a look:

Sharp from Vela and LAFC who were 10 times better than their rival. The Galaxy lost defender Giancarlo Gonzalez to a red card 25 minutes in, and the team had only one shot on goal and five total, while LAFC had 27 total shots.

That victory lifts LAFC into fourth place in the Western Conference and gives them some momentum after looking quite average for awhile without their star.

As for the Galaxy, they've lost 10 of 18 games on the season, and manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto's days as manager could be numbered. The Galaxy are dead last in the Western Conference with a 5-3-10 record. The Galaxy have won win since early September.