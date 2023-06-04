After a topsy-turvy first leg of the Concacaf Champions League final, Los Angeles FC still have a chance to defeat Leon heading home down 2-1. Away goals don't matter in the final of the tournament so if things are level on aggregate, the match will go to extra time and penalties but Steve Cherundolo's side have been strong in front of home support which gives them hope despite being outplayed in every facet of the game in the first leg.

Leon were ahead 2-0 heading into halftime and were only stopped by the offside flag and five saves from John McCarthy from netting more goals but Denis Bouanga's stoppage-time goal was much more than insurance for the Black and Gold. Scoring in the 96th minute of action, Bouanga was able to give his team hope, hope that they'll use to try and fuel a comeback to become the second consecutive MLS team to win Concacaf Champions League.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Jun 4 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Jun 4 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : BMO Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

: BMO Stadium -- Los Angeles, California TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: LAFC -135; Draw +280; Leon +350 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

LAFC: Without Kellyn Acosta available in midfield in the first leg, the void was felt. He's still unlikely to feature in this match but returning home will lessen the need of a defensive midfielder. The goal is clear for LAFC, win and lift a trophy and it's a job that Bouanga made much easier with his goal. There won't be many lineup changes from the first leg but the attacking intensity that was lacking from the Black and Gold in Mexico will need to return as they protect their stadium.

Leon: Unlucky not to be ahead by more goals, Leon just need to avoid overextending themselves away from home. Able to neutralize LAFC's midfield in the first leg, Leon know that the longer that the game is scoreless only works to their advantage. It makes for an intriguing chess match between the two teams.

Prediction

LAFC's attack has been unstoppable at home this season and it will be no different in dispatching Leon. The match will head to extra time as the Black and Gold push and allow a goal but they're no strangers to pressure. Pick: LAFC 3, Leon 1 (AET)