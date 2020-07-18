The biggest match in MLS arrives on Saturday night when LAFC and the Los Angeles Galaxy meet in El Traffico at the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando. Both teams failed to win their opening match of the group stage, and that means the pressure is on here to get three points or potentially face an early exit from the competition. LAFC tied the Houston Dynamo 3-3 in their wild opener, while the Galaxy fell 2-1 against the Portland Timbers.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, July 18

: Saturday, July 18 Time : 10:30 p.m. ET

: 10:30 p.m. ET Location : ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando

: ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

ESPN | WatchESPN Odds: LAFC -145; Draw +330; Galaxy +340 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

LAFC: Bob Bradley's club is without league MVP Carlos Vela, who decided not to play in the tournament as a precaution. So who will step up? Perhaps Uruguayan talent Brian Rodriguez, who finally scored his first goal for the club in the opener. With Diego Rossi in attack and Bradley Wright-Phillips, LAFC has more than enough in the final third to get a win here.

LA Galaxy: This team will go as far as its defense takes it, but the club needs more from Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez in attack. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid man scored his first goal for the club last time out, but he also missed a penalty kick. Expect him to stay as centrally as possible and look to build on his connection with Cristian Pavon.

LAFC vs. LA Galaxy prediction

The Galaxy pull out the win, thanks to a late goal from Pavon. Pick: Galaxy 2, LAFC 1