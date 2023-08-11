In a match fit for a final, LAFC will host Monterrey at the Rose Bowl putting on quite the Leagues Cup showcase. Monterrey have been quite a successful side in Concacaf tournaments winning five Champions League titles. But facing LAFC, the Liga MX side will have a tough road. After entering the tournament in the knockout stage as a reward for winning MLS Cup, the Black and Gold have steamrolled teams in their path scoring 11 goals in their past two matches. While it will be tough to put that many goals past Monterrey, Denis Bougana and the LAFC attack is tough to stop.

In the lead-up to the match, Monterrey president Jose Antonio Noriega hasn't been happy with the travel schedule that has seen the team travel to Utah, Washington State, Oregon and now California with flight postponements due to weather in between.

"It's going to be the fifth game [for us], while for Los Angeles, it's been at home with their players going out to eat every day with their families, going out to the movies, resting, and ours are making a huge effort," Noriega said.

These travel issues have led to injured players and it is quite a long time away from home which is something that MLS will need to address in future editions of the tournament.

Storylines

LAFC: While Bouanga has been getting plaudits and for good reason, the attack has had a new contributor in homegrown Nathan Ordanz. The 19-year-old forward has now scored in back-to-back matches as LAFC continue to get attacking contributions from everywhere. Representing Mexico at the youth levels, it would be a special moment to push LAFC forward in the tournament past Monterrey.

Monterrey: Defense will be important in slowing down one of the hottest teams in this tournament. Monterrey were able to blank Tigres in the last round before advancing on a last-second penalty but they've been brushing all opposition aside only allowing two goals in four matches played. The attack hasn't been stunted by that either, scoring nine goals in those matches but defense has to be the first priority in this clash.

Prediction

In what will be a wild match, a brace from Bouanga will push LAFC forward in the tournament. Pick: LAFC 2, Monterrey 1