LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union: MLS prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Two contenders for MLS Cup meet on Saturday night as the Philadelphia Union host Los Angeles FC in a regular season battle. LAFC is the top team in the Western Conference and the strong favorite to represent the conference in MLS Cup 2019 in November, while the Union have found consistency in an open Eastern Conference, showing they belong in the title race conversation following a recent win over Atlanta United.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

MLS: Philadelphia Union vs. Los Angeles FC

Date : Saturday, Sept. 14



: Saturday, Sept. 14 Time : 7:30 p.m. ET



: 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Talen Energy Stadium (Chester, Pennsylvania)



: Talen Energy Stadium (Chester, Pennsylvania) TV channel : WPHL-TV



: WPHL-TV Streaming: MLS Live

Storylines

Union: The Union are in second place in the Eastern Conference with a 15-6-8 record and have been goal-scoring machines. No team in the conference has more than Philly's 54. The creativity, ability to be clinical on few chances and late-game magic has been the difference, keeping them near the top of the east.

LAFC: Bob Bradley's team has just been dominant with a 19-6-4 record but three straight matches without a win has this team looking for answers. The defense has been poor with seven goals conceded in the last two games. They must limit mistakes.

Prediction

LAFC gets the narrow victory, snapping the three-game winless streak with two Carlos Vela goals.

Pick: LAFC 2, Union 1