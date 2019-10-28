LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders: MLS playoffs prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Bob Bradley's LAFC team is the favorite to advance to MLS Cup
The first ticket for MLS Cup 2019 will be punched on Tuesday night in the Western Conference Final as No. 1 LAFC hosts the No. 2 Seattle Sounders at 10:30 p.m. ET. The winner moves on to MLS Cup on Nov. 10 against either Atlanta United or Toronto FC. If LAFC wins, they'll host MLS Cup, while Seattle would need to advance and have Toronto beat Atlanta in order to host.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
LAFC vs. Seattle
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 29
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Banc of California Stadium
- TV channel: ESPN and ESPN Deportes
- Streaming: WatchESPN
Storylines
LAFC: Now that they've gotten past their rival Los Angeles Galaxy for the first time, they can focus on trying to advance to their first final. Seattle is a strong team that can cause trouble, but the hosts will be confident in having enough to move on. The key will be to contain Jordan Morris. One would expect Walker Zimmerman to start after coming off the bench against the Galaxy, and he'll be tasked with closing down on Morris.
Seattle: The Sounders bounced back defensively by blanking Real Salt Lake in the last round. But now the defense must increase its intensity and focus against the best attack in the league. Stefan Frei will be tested plenty, and he'll have to make a handful of fantastic saves if Seattle is to advance.
LAFC vs. Seattle prediction
The Sounders defense holds firm for a good hour, but LAFC is just too much in the end, scoring twice late to advance to its first MLS Cup in just its second season.
Pick: LAFC 2, Seattle 1
