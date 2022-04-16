Fresh off a disappointing loss in El Trafico against their cross-town rivals, Los Angeles FC will return to action on Sunday as they host Sporting KC. Despite the loss last week, LAFC are at the top of the Western Conference standings and the 13 points they've collected are the second most overall in MLS. Meanwhile, Sporting KC sits 12th in the West with just six points from seven games and is already four points out of a playoff position.

Kickoff at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. is set for 4 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists LAFC as the -210 favorite (bet $210 to win $100) while Sporting KC is a +575 underdog in the latest LAFC vs. Sporting KC odds. A draw is priced at +340 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5, with the over juiced to -150. Before you lock in any Sporting KC vs. LAFC picks, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 61-45 in his last 106 soccer picks, returning over $1,000 for $100 bettors.

Now, Sutton has broken down the LAFC vs Sporting KC matchup from every angle and just revealed his MLS picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Los Angeles FC vs. Sporting KC:

LAFC vs Sporting KC spread: LAFC -1.5 (+130)

LAFC vs Sporting KC over-under: 2.5 goals (over -150, under +120)

LAFC vs Sporting KC money line: LAFC -210, Draw +340, Sporting KC +575

KC: Sporting KC has lost four of its last five matches

LAFC: Carlos Vela has four goals and an assist in six matches this season



Why you should back Sporting KC

Sporting KC is coming off back-to-back losses to Nashville and Vancouver but should also feel like those losses weren't entirely deserved. Sporting KC won the possession battle in both games, matched Nashville in shots on target (5-5) and bettered Vancouver (4-3).

A top-four team in the Western Conference the last two seasons, Sporting KC has the pieces to turn it around and a result at Banc of California Stadium would be a great way to begin turning the season around. Look for Scottish forward Johnny Russell to play a major role if Sporting KC are to turn it around. Russell scored 15 goals last season but has just one in six matches so far in 2022.

Why you should back LAFC

LAFC will be looking to get back on the right track after suffering a 2-1 loss at the hands of the LA Galaxy last week but it should feel like that loss came against the run of play. LAFC had 57 percent of the possession against the Galaxy and put seven of its 17 shots on target while the LA Galaxy only put two of its nine shots on target.

Carlos Vela uncharacteristically failed to put away a fantastic scoring chance early but LAFC still feel confident that its all-time leading scorer will put those opportunities away more often than not. Vela has four goals and an assist in six matches this season and has 87 goal involvements (61 goals and 26 assists) in 92 career MLS matches with LAFC.

How to make Los Angeles FC vs Sporting KC picks

Sutton has analyzed the LAFC vs Sporting KC match from all sides, and he is going over on the goal total. He also provides another confident best bet and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his expert MLS picks at SportsLine.

So who wins LAFC vs Sporting KC in Sunday's MLS matchup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Sporting KC vs. LAFC match, all from the soccer expert on an 61-45 run on his latest soccer picks and find out.