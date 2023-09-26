LAFC and Tigres UANL will duke it out for regional bragging rights on Wednesday in the Campeones Cup. The fifth edition of the matchup contested by the reigning MLS Cup championw and Liga MX's Campeon de Campeones winnerw returns this week, with LAFC aiming to add to their league's dominant streak. MLS teams have won every edition of the Campeones Cup except for the first one when Tigres beat Toronto FC in 2018.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 27 | Time : 11 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Sept. 27 | : 11 p.m. ET Location : BMO Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

: BMO Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Live stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Storylines

LAFC: After winning their first MLS Cup last season, LAFC will likely be in the conversation for the league's top prize with the playoffs looming. The team currently sits in second place in the Western Conference and is a near-lock for the postseason but head into the Campeones Cup in an uneven run of form.

LAFC have just one win in their last five, a dramatic 4-2 win over local rivals LA Galaxy, and are coming off successive 0-0 draws with St. Louis City and the Philadelphia Union. The reigning MLS Cup winners will hope the Campeones Cup will allow them to bounce back in time for a playoff push and collect some silverware along the way.

Expect Denis Bouanga and Carlos Vela to play big roles for the hosts on Wednesday. The former is the team's lead goalscorer with 14 goals this season, while star attacker Vela is atop the squad's assist list with seven.

Tigres: Tigres, meanwhile, are off to a strong start in the new Liga MX season and sit third in the table after nine games. The visitors have three wins in their last five, while Andre Pierre-Gignac is in the early hunt for the Golden Boot with five goals so far this season.

Prediction

Tigres seem to be on a hot streak at the moment but LAFC come into this matchup with a well-rested team after some starters sat out last weekend's game against the Union. Expect a closely contested battle that slightly favors the visitors. Pick: LAFC 1, Tigres 2