LAFC's Carlos Vela on pace for most prolific season in MLS history, looking like clear MVP front-runner

The 2019 MLS season has been one of surprises with Atlanta United's struggles, Philadelphia Union's stability and more. But there's no doubt the biggest storyline has been surrounding Los Angeles FC and its star: Carlos Vela.

The former Arsenal and Real Sociedad man joined the club for its first season in 2018 and has been absolutely on fire in the league. His first campaign saw him score 15 goals in 32 games, and he was an MVP contender. In year two, he is the MVP front-runner without a doubt. The Mexican star has 15 goals through 15 games so far this season, already matching last year's total, and we aren't even at the halfway point.

The talented winger does it with flair as well, producing some of the league's best goals of the season.

If he keeps it up, he'll produce the greatest individual season in MLS history. His one goal per game average would see him finish the season with 34 goals and break the single season record set by Atlanta United's Josef Martinez last season with 31.

Vela has declined to return to the Mexican national team for the time being as he focuses on his new life in the U.S., living L.A. and becoming one of the league's biggest stars. The club has benefited.

He was a splash signing, but nobody knew he would be able to do this. Vela is one of the more talented players the league has seen, especially when it comes to players arriving in their prime. He has set the future bar high for future signings, showing what someone with more than a little gas left in their tank can bring to a club looking to becoming champion.