Is the LaLiga race over with a Barcelona victory in El Clásico on Sunday? As we're reaching the end of October, it may feel like a premature question, but when looking around the league, it could be close, at least when it comes to Real Madrid having a chance. Barcelona are currently six points ahead of their rivals in the table, having gone a perfect nine wins from nine matches in domestic play while putting together an impressive +30 goal difference.

In the past 20 seasons, only twice has one of the duo won LaLiga after trailing by more than six points while playing the same number of games as in the 2006-07 season. Real Madrid were able to overcome an eight-point deficit, and in the 2024-25 season, Barcelona overcame a 10-point deficit. Given the strength of Hansi Flick's attack, even if Real Madrid have been performing well in their own right, this is a must-win game for Jose Mourinho's men.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, odds

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)

Odds: Barcelona -157; Draw +475; Real Madrid +300

Atletico Madrid are also hanging around only two points behind Barcelona with a game more played, so in theory, LaLiga isn't over with a Barcelona victory, but when someone Barcelona or Real Madrid have only failed to win the league twice in that same 20-year span, it still feels unlikely for that to change as the benefit of the doubt goes to the Spanish giants and for good reason.

Barcelona's bid for a perfect season may be over following their loss to Paris Saint-Germain midweek in Champions League play but they still very much have a chance at an invincible domestic season, and this game will be one of their biggest challenges in the season. Clasico's are moments when form goes out the window, but historically, these are games that decide titles, and this edition is no different in that right.

Already with two losses on the season, Mourinho's Real Madrid can ill afford to pick up more as you don't know where Barcelona's next one will come from, especially with Raphinha leading the way with 12 goals in league play this season. He and Lamine Yamal have scored 20 goals between them in only nine matches, so Real Madrid's defense will have to also find a way to slow the best attack in the world while the fate of their season also hangs in the balance simultaneously.