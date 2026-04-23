Lamine Yamal is expected to be healthy in time for for the 2026 World Cup with Spain, FC Barcelona announced on Thursday after the 18-year-old underwent medical tests following the injury he suffered against Celta Vigo on Wednesday. Yamal was forced to leave the pitch after scoring the game's lone goal, a penalty in the 40th minute. He immediately fell to the ground and appeared to reach for his left hamstring, receiving medical attention on the pitch for several minutes. He eventually limped off the field with the help of the medical staff as Roony Bardghji came on in his place in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

The day after, Barcelona announced he will miss the remainder of the season, but he's expected to be part of the 2026 World Cup with Spain, stating, "The tests carried out have confirmed that first-team player Lamine Yamal has a hamstring injury in his left leg (biceps femoris muscle). The player will follow a conservative treatment plan. Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the season, and he is expected to be available for the World Cup."

The Spanish star is one of the best and most popular players expected to play at the summer tournament and will try to lead the team coached by Luis de la Fuente to glory after lifting the 2024 UEFA Euro trophy in the final against England. Yamal scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists in the league so far this season, leading Hansi Flick's team to an expected LaLiga triumph, as Barcelona currently have a nine-point margin on Real Madrid with six games left before the end of the season.

There was already tension earlier this season between Barcelona and Spain when they engaged in a war of words on the topic of his health and availability last November, when the national team released Yamal for a pair of World Cup qualifiers with a groin issue. The issue stemmed from a dispute that began two months earlier, when Barcelona argued that Spain mismanaged his fitness issues.

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