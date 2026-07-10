Lamine Yamal odds, picks, predictions, player props: Best bets for Spain vs. Belgium in 2026 World Cup

Lamine Yamal turns 19 on Monday of next week and with a little luck, he'll have helped lead his nation to the 2026 World Cup semifinals. However, Yamal and Spain will have to get past Belgium in the quarterfinals on Friday and their European rivals are firing on all cylinders coming off a 4-1 win to knock out the USA on their home soil. Yamal already has 30 caps for Spain under his belt and was a La Liga Player of the Year while winning the league with FC Barcelona. Now Spain are -350 favorites to advance to the semifinals and Belgium are +265 underdogs in the latest Spain vs. Belgium odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Yamal has only scored once during World Cup 2026, but he has seven goals for Spain and is priced at +140 to score in regulation or extra time on Friday.

However, Yamal does have 11 assists in his career for Spain and he's listed at +165 to register one against Belgium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. and this will be the third World Cup meeting between the two nations. There are also several other Lamine Yamal props available for Friday's match. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets for Belgium vs. Spain on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Lamine Yamal betting odds

Lamine Yamal anytime goal scorer including extra time (+140)

As a winger that attracts as much attention as Yamal, it's not always easy to create scoring chances, but Yamal has taken 17 shots so far and put eight on target in 314 minutes of action. His pace and creativity on the wing will pose problems for a Belgian defense that relies on 30-somethings like Brandon Mechele and Timothy Castagne. You can buy this price up to +155 by playing it in regulation, but Yamal's penchant for big moments makes paying the premium worthwhile here.

Lamine Yamal to assist anytime including extra time (+165)

Yamal provides an abundance of pace and creativity on the outside and it draws a lot of attention from opposing defenses. That gives him opportunities to provide for his teammates, which is how he's managed 11 assists already in his national team career. He also has a history of creating scoring chances in big matches, having registered four assists during Spain's title run at Euro 2024 when he was only 16.

Lamine Yamal to record two or more shots on goal (-105)

Spain gradually worked Yamal into action after he suffered a hamstring injury in April, playing him off the bench against Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia. However, he still took five shots and put two on target in his 45 minutes against Saudi Arabia. He's been in the starting lineup in each of the last three matches and has reached two shots on goal in two of those three matches, so this is a great price.

Top Lamine Yamal picks, player props for Spain vs. Belgium

Lamine Yamal to assist anytime including extra time (+165)

Lamine Yamal to record two or more shots on goal (-105)