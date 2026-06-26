Lamine Yamal odds, picks, predictions, player props: Best bets for Spain vs. Uruguay in 2026 World Cup

Spanish winger Lamine Yamal won't turn 19 until the week before the 2026 World Cup final, but he's already widely regarded as one of the best players in the world and he's making an impact for Spain in his first World Cup appearance. Yamal came on as a sub in Spain's opening-match draw against Cape Verde and then found himself in the starting XI against Saudi Arabia, where he opened the scoring with a 10th-minute goal. The 18-year-old is coming off a season where he had a staggering 41 goal involvement across all competitions for La Liga champions FC Barcelona and he figures to be a crucial part of Spain's plans against Uruguay as it looks to win Group H on Friday.

Kickoff for Spain vs. Uruguay is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Friday in Guadalajara, Mexico, and the latest 2026 World Cup odds from FanDuel Sportsbook price Yamal at +155 to score a goal. His goal against Saudi Arabia was his seventh for the Spanish national team and he's also produced 11 assists for 18 total goal involvement in 27 caps for Spain. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets for Uruguay vs. Spain on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Lamine Yamal betting odds

Lamine Yamal to score or assist (-140)

To have 27 caps for the No. 1-ranked team in the world before your 19th birthday is a monumental feat in and of itself, but the fact that Yamal has 18 goal involvements during that stretch is even more mind-blowing. His creativity allows him to create space for himself and his teammates with regularity and then he uses his precision as a striker and passer to capitalize on that space. After the 0-0 draw against Cape Verde with Yamal on the bench the majority of the time, it was fitting that he finally launched Spain into the scoring column against Saudi Arabia and a goal involvement feels likely on Friday.

Lamine Yamal to score two or more goals (+750)

This has been a tournament where superstars have come through in the clutch, as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland have all delivered multi-goal efforts during World Cup 2026. It would be fitting for Yamal to further establish himself as being worthy of that company with a multi-goal effort of his own. He scored twice in the UEFA Nations League Final to help Spain beat France and hoist another major trophy last year, so he's certainly not one to shy away from the moment. Uruguay have already conceded three goals against Saudi Arabia and Cabo Verde, so they could struggle mightily with Spain's attacking forces.

Lamine Yamal to register a shot in both halves (-300)

He was subbed on in the 70th minute of the first match against Cabo Verde and subbed off at halftime with the result well in hand against Saudi Arabia, so he'll be fresh enough to go the full 90 minutes if needed on Friday. A draw almost certainly assures that Spain wins the group and a win allows them to do so emphatically, so Yamal should see plenty of action. If he plays more than 60 minutes, he should be able to break down the Uruguay defense to take a chance in both halves.

Top Lamine Yamal picks, player props for Spain vs. Uruguay

Lamine Yamal to score or assist (-140)



Lamine Yamal to score two or more goals (+750)

