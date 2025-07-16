Barcelona have announced that Spanish star Lamine Yamal has signed a new deal with the club running until the summer 2031 and the 18-year-old will also wear the iconic number 10 starting from the 2025-26 season, wearing the same jersey number as Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi.

The club officially announced the new jersey number and contract a few days after Yamal turned 18. The deal had been agreed upon but could not be signed until after his 18th birthday.

"Lamine Yamal will be wearing the coveted No. 10 jersey for FC Barcelona next season. On the day that he signed his extended contract until 2031, the player who recently turned 18, received the shirt bearing the famous number from president Joan Laporta", the club announced.

According to multiple reports, Lamine Yamal signed a six-year deal with a base salary of €15 million per season, potentially rising to €20 million with performance-related bonuses.

Barcelona wrote in their statement that "this is the latest step in the La Masia starlet's rise to the very top. By taking on a number of such symbolic weight in world football, and nowhere less so than at Barca, Lamine is once again showing that responsibility doesn't faze him. He inherits the squad number left vacant since Ansu Fati moved to AS Monaco ahead of another exciting season in which Barça defend their domestic treble of Liga, Copa and Supercopa titles".

What he has achieved so far

Yamal made his debut in April 2023, and he has already made 115 appearances for the team. On top of that, he scored 25 goals and provided 34 assists to his teammates in the first two years at the club, winning two La Ligas, one Copa del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup and one UEFA Euro with the Spanish national team. More than the trophies and the numbers that are outstanding by themselves, he immediately became a key player under Xavi first and then under Hansi Flick at Barcelona, driving his team to success with some incredible performances. At 18, it doesn't feel like we are far away from his Ballon d'Or-winning days.