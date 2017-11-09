Landon Donovan reportedly no longer interested in U.S. Soccer presidential run

The former player appears to have had a change of heart

Landon Donovan no longer looks like a possible candidate to become the next U.S. Soccer president. According to ESPNFC, the 35-year-old has decided not to run despite reports that he was contemplating a presidential run less than a month ago. 

The report notes that Donovan wants to stay out of the political side of campaigning for the gig and dedicate his time to other causes to improve the sport in the United States.

Many fans, players and more have called for current U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati to step down following the men's national team's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. 

U.S. Soccer reps told CBS Sports on Monday that Gulati has yet to make a decision when we requested an interview, saying he isn't speaking to the press "at least not until he makes his decision."

For Donovan, it would of been a huge task to take on if he were to run and somehow win. Other former players have expressed an interest in running, like Eric Wynalda. 

The presidential election will be in February 2018. 

