Landon Donovan takes jab at Donald Trump after being introduced at Mexican club Leon

Landon Donovan was formally introduced as a new member of Mexican club Leon on Monday night, and the former U.S. men's national team star decided to take a subtle shot at President Donald Trump in the process. Just a couple days after coming out of retirement for the second time in his career, Donovan was presented to the fans inside Estadio Leon.

And then he grabbed a mic:

"As I said on Twitter, I don't believe in walls. And when I was young, I started playing soccer with Mexicans. And it was always a dream of mine to play in Mexico. And now I'm here, and I'm here to help you all win a trophy, another championship."

Here's the video:

¡@landondonovan no cree en los muros y quiere ganar títulos con La Fiera!



Bienvenido a casa y con la mejor afición

Of course, as you may know, the wall is in reference to Trump's proposed wall along the southern border of Mexico and the United States. Donovan's words got quite the response from the fans inside the stadium and it allowed him to instantly connect with the fan base.

Now it is up to him to make them happy with his performance on the field.