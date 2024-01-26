Real Madrid can go back to the top of La Liga on Saturday if they beat Las Palmas in the Canary Islands. Los Blancos edged Almeria last week while Los Amarillos beat Rayo Vallecano 2-0 to come into this one with strong momentum in eighth. Girona might be the talk of Spanish soccer right now but Las Palmas are enjoying a great season of their own having returned from the second tier for this campaign and Garcia Pimienta has his troops just four points behind Real Sociedad in sixth. Las Palmas are one of La Liga's lowest scoring teams but have the second strongest defense behind Real which will make this one an intriguing matchup. Real's Copa del Rey elimination means that their schedule is lighter and they almost tasted defeat against Almeria were it not for a second half fightback.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Jan. 27 | Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 27 | 10:15 a.m. ET Location: Estadio Gran Canaria -- Las Palmas, Spain

Estadio Gran Canaria -- Las Palmas, Spain Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Las Palmas +550; Draw: +375; Real Madrid -250

Team news

Las Palmas: Julian Araujo is suspended while Daley Sinkgraven is ill and Alvaro Lemos as well as Eric Curbelo will face late fitness tests. Alberto Moleiro and Munir El Haddadi should start while Sandro Ramirez and Marc Cardona could start on the bench.

Potential Las Palmas XI: Valles; Suarez, Herzog, Marmol, S Cardona; El Haddadi, Munoz, Perrone, K Rodriguez, Moleiro; Sandro

Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham is suspended with Brahim Diaz expected to come in. Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and David Alaba are all out but there are no other major injury concerns. Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga could start in midfield but Diaz in for Bellingham is likely to be the only enforced change.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Diaz; Vinicius, Rodrygo

Prediction

This one looks set to be extremely tight but Real should just about be able to sneak the win. Both defenses could cancel each other out but expect the visitors to fund that crucial goal from somewhere. Pick: Las Palmas 0, Real Madrid 1.